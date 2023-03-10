624.81 lakh National Pension System (NPS) subscribers, with Y-o-Y growth of 22.88%

The number of subscribers under various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 624.81 lakh as at March 4th 2023 from 508.47 Lakh in March 2022 showing a year- on- year (Y-o-Y) increase of 22.88% (Table 1).

Table 1: Number of Subscribers in various schemes under National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana (in Lakh)

5th March 2022 31st March 2022 04th March 2023 Y-o-Y Growth % Central Government 22.76 22.84 23.86 4.80 State Government 55.51 55.77 60.72 9.39 Corporate 13.84 14.05 16.63 20.19 All Citizen Model 21.51 22.92 28.40 32.02 NPS Lite* 41.88 41.87 41.77 -0.25 APY 352.97 362.77 453.42 28.46 Total 508.47 520.21 624.81 22.88

*No fresh Registration permitted w.e.f. 01 April 2015

As on 4th March 2023, total pension assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs. 8.82 Lakh crore showing a Y-o-Y growth of 23.45% (Table 2).

Table 2: Total Assets under Management under Nation Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana (in Rs. Crore)

5th March 2022 31st March 2022 04th March 2023 Y-o-Y Growth % Central Government 2,15,176.58 2,18,576.94 2,55,207.38 18.60 State Government 3,58,902.07 3,69,426.72 4,39,494.10 22.46 Corporate 85,081.03 90,633.28 1,14,871.58 35.01 All Citizen Model 30,221.83 32,345.77 41,302.53 36.66 NPS Lite* 4,612.86 4,686.74 4,877.71 5.74 APY 20,347.94 20,922.58 26,113.66 28.34 Total 7,14,342.31 7,36,592.03 8,81,866.97 23.45

