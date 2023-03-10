624.81 lakh National Pension System (NPS) subscribers, with Y-o-Y growth of 22.88%

The number of subscribers under various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 624.81 lakh as at March 4th 2023 from 508.47 Lakh in March 2022 showing a year- on- year (Y-o-Y) increase of 22.88% (Table 1).
Table 1: Number of Subscribers in various schemes under National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana (in Lakh)
|5th March 2022
|31st March 2022
|04th March 2023
|Y-o-Y
Growth %
|Central Government
|22.76
|22.84
|23.86
|4.80
|State Government
|55.51
|55.77
|60.72
|9.39
|Corporate
|13.84
|14.05
|16.63
|20.19
|All Citizen Model
|21.51
|22.92
|28.40
|32.02
|NPS Lite*
|41.88
|41.87
|41.77
|-0.25
|APY
|352.97
|362.77
|453.42
|28.46
|Total
|508.47
|520.21
|624.81
|22.88
*No fresh Registration permitted w.e.f. 01 April 2015
As on 4th March 2023, total pension assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs. 8.82 Lakh crore showing a Y-o-Y growth of 23.45% (Table 2).
Table 2: Total Assets under Management under Nation Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana (in Rs. Crore)
|5th March 2022
|31st March 2022
|04th March 2023
|Y-o-Y
Growth %
|Central Government
|2,15,176.58
|2,18,576.94
|2,55,207.38
|18.60
|State Government
|3,58,902.07
|3,69,426.72
|4,39,494.10
|22.46
|Corporate
|85,081.03
|90,633.28
|1,14,871.58
|35.01
|All Citizen Model
|30,221.83
|32,345.77
|41,302.53
|36.66
|NPS Lite*
|4,612.86
|4,686.74
|4,877.71
|5.74
|APY
|20,347.94
|20,922.58
|26,113.66
|28.34
|Total
|7,14,342.31
|7,36,592.03
|8,81,866.97
|23.45
For further information on NPS and APY please visit www.pfrda.org.in