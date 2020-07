Bhubaneswar: Six more COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha in last 24 hours; death toll rises to 97.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 673 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 18110. 446 from quarantine centres & 227 local contact cases. Highest 239 cases reported from Ganjam & 58 cases each from Khurda & Bhadrak .

