Berhampur: As per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, Kartik Pandian visited #Ganjam to review the progress of various developmental works in the district. He visited MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) early in the morning and interacted with the students and staff.

Shri Pandian discussed about the master plan for transformation of the hospital and health services. He reviewed ongoing developmental works including the construction of Cancer Care Centre at a cost of ₹76 Cr. The 5T Chairman reviewed the ongoing Berhampur Ring Road Project work at a cost of ₹220 Cr. The project is expected to be completed by December 2025. He thanked the people for cooperating in land acquisition.