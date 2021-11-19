52nd IFFI to be inaugurated tomorrow in Goa

New Delhi : Calling all ardent and aspiring film lovers. It is time to rekindle your love of films and immerse yourself in an inspiration-packed celebration of the richness and diversity of our shared human experience.

Yes, the 52nd edition of Asia’s oldest and India’s biggest film festival, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is getting off to a colorful start on the golden shores of Goa tomorrow (November 20, 2021).

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant will grace the occasion. Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Dr L. Murugan will also be present at the opening ceremony.

Founded in 1952, the film festival is held annually, currently in the state of Goa, to celebrate the excellence of world cinema.

IFFI being held from 20th to 28th November, 2021 provides the perfect platform for understanding and appreciating the film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos. The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the Entertainment Society of Goa, Government of Goa.

The festival will start off with a star-studded inaugural ceremony at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Panaji, Goa, with the presence of film personalities Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, amongst others. IFFI this year will showcase over 300 films from across the globe. The celebrated film maker Karan Johar and television personality Manish Paul will host the event.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, IFFI this year will be hybrid and festival delegates will have the option to participate and watch films and other events virtually, sitting in the comforts of their homes.