46th Civil Accounts Day to be celebrated tomorrow, 2nd March 2022

New Delhi :The 46th Civil Accounts Day will be celebrated on 2nd March 2022 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi. Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will be the Chief Guest. Finance Secretary Dr. T.V. Somanathan, and Smt. Sonali Singh, Head of the Organisation will grace the occasion along with other dignitaries.

Finance Minister Smt. Sitharaman will launch a major e-governance initiative – the Electronic Bill (e-Bill) processing system as part of ease of doing business and Digital India eco-system. A Budget 2022-23 announcement, the e- Bill system will be implemented across all Central Ministries and Departments. This will be a further step to enhance transparency, efficiency and faceless- paperless payment system. Suppliers and contractors will now be able to submit their claim online which will be trackable in real time basis.

The day-long programme will have two technical sessions – a keynote address by Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog on “Reforms in Public Financial Management”, and a presentation on “General Guidelines on Procurement and Project Management” by Shri Sanjay Aggarwal, Advisor, Procurement Policy Division, Ministry of Finance.

A short film on the CGA organisation will showcase the citizen centric initiatives of the Civil Accounts Organisation, including the various payment modes initiated in Government, reforms initiated recently and use of latest technology in the development and management of PFMS (Public Financial Management System). The PFMS is a unified IT platform through which the Government Payments including all DBTs, non-tax receipts and accounting functions are performed.

Due to robustness of these systems, the Indian Civil Accounts Organization could play a critical role in keeping the Government transactions seamless even during COVID-19 crisis. A smooth functioning of payment and receipt is necessary to sustain the essential medical services, law and order and to keep the economy stable and growing.

The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and ANI and the NIC’s Webcast platform (https://webcast.gov.in/finmin/cga).