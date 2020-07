457 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha Today; total recoveries to 12,909

Bhubaneswar: Another 457 COVID19 positive patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 12909

118 from Ganjam

53 from Nayagarh

44 from Cuttack

38 from Sundergarh

32 from Khurdha

22 from Gajapati

20 from Jajpur

18 from Nuapada

17 from Balasore

15 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Angul

11 from Koraput

9 from Malkangiri

9 from Kendrapara

7 from Keonjhar

6 from Jharsuguda

5 from Boudh

4 from Deogarh

3 each from Baragarh, Nabarangpur & Sambalpur

2 each from Bolangir, Puri & Rayagada

1 each from Bhadrak, Dhenkanal & Jagatsinghpur

Related

comments