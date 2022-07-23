45 lakh saplings provided through social forestry

New Delhi : As many as 45 lakh saplings of different species of high quality have been made available by the forest department from forest nurseries to the government department, public and farmers for planting.

Chief Conservator of Forests Social Forestry Shri H.C. Gupta informed that in 18 forest plantations of 5 districts of Bhopal division, 5 lakh saplings of teak, bamboo, fruit-bearing, shady and ornamental species are available at the rate of Rs. 12 for farmers and general public. Apart from this, about 1.5 lakh saplings from various plantations of social forestry have been purchased by the farmers under Agro Forestry.

Under the Bamboo Mission scheme, 130 farmers have purchased 40 thousand bamboo saplings. Most of these farmers are from Bhopal district. For purchase of Bamboo Mission saplings, Smt. Usha Mishra, Publicity Officer can be contacted on mobile number 9993709284.

Plants available at nominal rates

In the Social Forestry Circle, Bhopal, 13 different species of plants are available at nominal rates. These include Katang bamboo, native bamboo, teak, guava, pomegranate, jamun, jackfruit, lemon, amla, bael, cilantro and other species of plants.