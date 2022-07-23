Workshop on promotion of new technology of building construction and increasing energy efficiency of buildings held

New Delhi : A workshop was organised in Bhopal by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Directorate of Urban Development and Housing in collaboration with GIZ, a German-Indo joint venture. It was inaugurated by Shri Satyendra Singh, Mission Director, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) by enlighting a lamp. Shri Singh encouraged all the participants present to adopt new techniques of construction and implement them at the ground level. Urban Administration and Development Superintending Engineer Shri GS Saluja gave a presentation on new technologies and demonstration housing project (DHP) being implemented in Bhopal.

In the workshop, information regarding the new technology of pre fabricated sandwich panels for the construction of light house project (LHP) of Indore was given. It is noteworthy that light house projects are being implemented in 6 cities of the country including Indore, with different technologies. The entire technology of the light house project is being implemented at a speedy pace and on the basis of the concept of thermal comfort in the buildings.

The Central Government has appointed the GIZ institution to promote the new technologies being implemented in the light house project. Subject experts Shri Gagandeep Singh, Shri Yatin Chaudhary and Shri Jitendra Vyas also addressed the workshop and suggested to implement new technologies in the state.