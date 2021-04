Bhubaneswar: Four more deaths due to COVID19 virus in Odisha in last 24 hours, toll touches 1942; 1 death each reported from Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi & Sambalpur.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 3144 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1823 quarantine cases & 1321 local contact cases . Total caseload rises to 3,64,594.