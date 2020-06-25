3,509 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamilnadu scaled a new high today with a record 3509 persons testing positive for Covid-19 in the state. They included 3358 residents and 151 who had returned from outside the state.

Chennai accounted for 1834 cases-another daily high- while Madurai and Chengalpattu districts reported the next highest numbers with 204 and 191 cases respectively.

45 deaths were also reported today – 35 males and 10 females – 28 from Chennai, 5 from Chengalpattu, 4 from Tiruvallur, 3 from Tiruvannamalai, two each from Madurai and Virudhunagar and 1 from Trichy- taking the state’s total tally to 911.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of June 25 stands at 70,977.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of today stands at 47,650.

Chengalpattu has the second highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 4407 cases.

2236 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 39,999.

