313 Central sector & Centrally sponsored schemes from 53 Ministries on boarded on DBT Bharat Portal

New Delhi : Direct Benefits Transfer programme aims to bring transparency through transfer of subsidies directly to the beneficiaries through their bank accounts. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Giving more information, the Minister stated that 313 Central sector (CS) and Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) from 53 Ministries have been on boarded on the DBT Bharat Portal to ensure accurate targeting of the beneficiaries. There were 70.6 crore beneficiaries (cash) and 74.1 crore beneficiaries (kind) in 2019-20 while the corresponding numbers for 2020-21 were 98 crore and 81.9 crore, the Minister stated.

The Minister also clarified that there is no scheme by the name of Pradhan Mantri Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme (PMDBT) on boarded on DBT Bharat Portal.