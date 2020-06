New Delhi: Three-judge bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice to hear review petitions on Rath Yatra; hearing to begin soon . Chief Justice SA Bobde led 3 judge bench to begin hearing the review petition on Ratha Yatra via Video Conference .

The three-judge bench set to hear the Rath Yatra case comprises CJI SA Bobde, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari & Justice AS Bopanna. The same bench had passed the June 18 order staying.

Related

comments