2546 COVID19 patients recovered today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the recovery of 2546 COVID19 patients today, Odisha achieves a record number of recoveries for three days in a row. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 59470

627 from Khordha

266 from Ganjam

143 from Nayagarh

141 from Puri

112 from Rayagada

104 from Koraput

99 from Bhadrak

98 from Cuttack

87 from Boudh

76 from Malkangiri

74 from Kendrapara

73 from Kandhamal

73 from Sundargarh

72 from Kalahandi

70 from Mayurbhanj

63 from Baleswar

44 from Nabarangpur

42 from Gajapati

40 from Jajapur

37 from Keonjhar

32 from Angul

32 from Jagatsinghpur

32 from Sambalpur

29 from Bargarh

20 from Dhenkanal

20 from Sonepur

18 from Bolangir

17 from Jharsuguda

5 from Deogarh

