Governor of Odisha, Shri Raghubar Das, Meets PM Narendra Modi to Discuss State’s Development Agenda

The Governor of Odisha, Shri Raghubar Das called on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X; “Governor of Odisha, Shri @dasraghubar, met Prime Minister @narendramodi.”

The meeting between Governor Das and Prime Minister Modi is seen as a crucial step towards strengthening the collaborative efforts between the central government and the state of Odisha. It underlines the commitment to addressing various socio-economic challenges and working together for the welfare and progress of the people of Odisha.

The details of the discussions held during the meeting were not disclosed in the official statement, but it is expected that the exchange of ideas and information between the two leaders will lead to further initiatives and strategies to benefit the state and its residents.

This meeting signifies the ongoing dialogues and cooperation between the center and states to ensure holistic development and better governance in various regions of the country.