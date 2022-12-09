227.46 LMT Wheat and 204.67LMT Rice in Central Pool as on 1st October 2022

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that the actual stock of wheat and rice in Central Pool against food grains stocking norms from 1st January, 2018 are as given below:

(Figs. In Lakh Tons)

AS ON WHEAT RICE TOTAL (In LMT) Actual Stock Foodgrains Stocking Norms Actual Stock Foodgrains Stocking Norms Actual Stock Foodgrains Stocking Norms 1.01.2018 195.62 138.00 162.06 76.10 357.68 214.10 1.04.2018 132.31 74.60 248.73 135.80 381.04 210.40 1.07.2018 418.01 275.80 232.52 135.40 650.53 411.20 1.10.2018 356.25 205.20 186.34 102.50 542.59 307.70 1.01.2019 271.21 138.00 182.91 76.10 454.12 214.10 1.04.2019 169.92 74.60 293.94 135.80 463.86 210.40

1.07.2019 458.31 275.80 284.21 135.40 742.52 411.20 1.10.2019 393.16 205.20 249.16 102.50 642.32 307.70 1.01.2020 327.96 138.00 237.15 76.10 565.11 214.10 1.04.2020 247.00 74.60 322.39 135.80 569.39 210.40 1.07.2020 549.91 275.80 271.71 135.40 821.62 411.20 1.10.2020 437.38 205.20 192.61 102.50 629.99 307.70 1.01.2021 342.90 138.00 186.69 76.10 529.59 214.10 1.04.2021 273.04 74.60 291.18 135.80 564.22 210.40 1.07.2021 603.56 275.80 296.89 135.40 900.45 411.20 1.10.2021 468.52 205.20 253.26 102.50 721.78 307.70 1.01.2022 330.12 138.00 221.54 76.10 551.66 214.10 1.04.2022 189.90 74.60 323.22 135.80 513.12 210.40 1.07.2022 285.10 275.80 317.07 135.40 602.17 411.20 1.10.2022 227.46 205.20 204.67 102.50 432.13 307.70

Per Capita net availability of wheat during last five years are as under:

Year Kg. per year 2017 66.7 2018-19* 65.0 2019-20 64.2 2020-21 67.0 2021-22 68.8

*The per capita net availability of food grains is calculated on Financial Year basis from 2018-19 onwards and is not comparable with the old series which was based on calendar year.