227.46 LMT Wheat and 204.67LMT Rice in Central Pool as on 1st October 2022

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that the actual stock of wheat and rice in Central Pool against food grains stocking norms from 1st January, 2018 are as given below:
(Figs. In Lakh Tons)
|AS ON
|WHEAT
|RICE
|TOTAL (In LMT)
|Actual Stock
|Foodgrains Stocking Norms
|Actual Stock
|Foodgrains
Stocking Norms
|Actual Stock
|Foodgrains Stocking Norms
|1.01.2018
|195.62
|138.00
|162.06
|76.10
|357.68
|214.10
|1.04.2018
|132.31
|74.60
|248.73
|135.80
|381.04
|210.40
|1.07.2018
|418.01
|275.80
|232.52
|135.40
|650.53
|411.20
|1.10.2018
|356.25
|205.20
|186.34
|102.50
|542.59
|307.70
|1.01.2019
|271.21
|138.00
|182.91
|76.10
|454.12
|214.10
|1.04.2019
|169.92
|74.60
|293.94
|135.80
|463.86
|210.40
|1.07.2019
|458.31
|275.80
|284.21
|135.40
|742.52
|411.20
|1.10.2019
|393.16
|205.20
|249.16
|102.50
|642.32
|307.70
|1.01.2020
|327.96
|138.00
|237.15
|76.10
|565.11
|214.10
|1.04.2020
|247.00
|74.60
|322.39
|135.80
|569.39
|210.40
|1.07.2020
|549.91
|275.80
|271.71
|135.40
|821.62
|411.20
|1.10.2020
|437.38
|205.20
|192.61
|102.50
|629.99
|307.70
|1.01.2021
|342.90
|138.00
|186.69
|76.10
|529.59
|214.10
|1.04.2021
|273.04
|74.60
|291.18
|135.80
|564.22
|210.40
|1.07.2021
|603.56
|275.80
|296.89
|135.40
|900.45
|411.20
|1.10.2021
|468.52
|205.20
|253.26
|102.50
|721.78
|307.70
|1.01.2022
|330.12
|138.00
|221.54
|76.10
|551.66
|214.10
|1.04.2022
|189.90
|74.60
|323.22
|135.80
|513.12
|210.40
|1.07.2022
|285.10
|275.80
|317.07
|135.40
|602.17
|411.20
|1.10.2022
|227.46
|205.20
|204.67
|102.50
|432.13
|307.70
Per Capita net availability of wheat during last five years are as under:
|Year
|Kg. per year
|2017
|66.7
|2018-19*
|65.0
|2019-20
|64.2
|2020-21
|67.0
|2021-22
|68.8
*The per capita net availability of food grains is calculated on Financial Year basis from 2018-19 onwards and is not comparable with the old series which was based on calendar year.