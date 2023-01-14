1st Indian Architectural Heritage Sub-Committee Meeting for “Communicating India’s Scientifically Validated Traditional Knowledge to the Society (SVASTIK)”

As a part of the national initiative “Communicating India’s Scientifically Validated Traditional Knowledge to the Society (SVASTIK)”, CSIR-NIScPR hosted the first meeting of the Indian Architectural Heritage sub-committee on January 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. Members of the sub-committee, as well as the CSIR-NIScPR team, were present. Committee members had applauded SVASTIK’s progress over the past year. Participants at the meeting proposed measures to disseminate ancient practices related to housing, water distribution systems, and urban settlements. The criteria for scientific validation of architectures were also discussed. The panelists suggested hosting a series of talks about India’s architectural history. It was also suggested that the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge might consider publishing a special issue on architectural heritage. The committee recommended that SVASTIK stories be shared with teachers and used in the classroom to disseminate traditional knowledge. Additionally, it was suggested to contact institutions working on traditional knowledge and access their theses and dissertations to gather SVASTIK stories. Committee members were assigned to provide input for SVASTIK stories.