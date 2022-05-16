OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Reports 7 New Positive Cases Today

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288311. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 15th May
New Positive Cases: 7
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 2

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Ganjam: 2
4. Khurda: 1
5. Sambalpur: 2
New recoveries: 13
Cumulative tested: 31542810
Positive: 1288311
Recovered: 1279000
Active cases: 132

