Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288311. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 15th May
New Positive Cases: 7
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 2
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Ganjam: 2
4. Khurda: 1
5. Sambalpur: 2
New recoveries: 13
Cumulative tested: 31542810
Positive: 1288311
Recovered: 1279000
Active cases: 132