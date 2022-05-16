Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288311. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 15th May

New Positive Cases: 7

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 5

Local contacts: 2

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Cuttack: 1

3. Ganjam: 2

4. Khurda: 1

5. Sambalpur: 2

New recoveries: 13

Cumulative tested: 31542810

Positive: 1288311

Recovered: 1279000

Active cases: 132