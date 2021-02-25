160 triathletes to test their endurance at the 2ndHercUlean ITF Triathlon in Konark on 27th Feb’ 2021

Bhubaneswar: The 2nd edition of the HercUlean ITF Triathlon 2021 will commence on 27th February at Konark where 160 triathletes, from across the country, will test their endurance across 4 categories along the picturesque Puri – Konark Marine drive. An initiative of Tabono Sports in association with Sports and Youth Services Department and Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, this gruelling and enduring sports event will be an experience of a lifetime for the participants.

“We are proud to conduct this event with the support of Department of Sports & Youth Services and Department of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha. It will be a gruelling race among 160 triathletes, both elite and amateur in the age group 18 -60, testing their endurance limits. After multiple years of planning and venue search, finally an Indian origin endurance triathlon by the name of “HERCULEAN”, where the word itself describes the level of toughness, was started in the year 2020 at Konark, Odisha”, said Abhishek Mishra, Founder & CEO, Tabono Sports, and an Indian endurance triathlete, Ultraman 2017 Triathlon finisher (1 among 6 Indians till 2017), multiple time IRONMAN triathlon finisher, Ultra-Runner & an author.

Extending support for a seamless execution of the event, Mr. Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Sports & Youth Services and Tourism, Government of Odisha, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the triathletes to our homeland for this event at one of India’s most iconic destinations– Konark. Athletes will experience a myriad of scenic attractions along their race track. On behalf of Odisha Government, I wish the athletes the best for the Triathlon challenge and encourage them to explore India’s best kept secret.”

Known to attract travellers for its diverse culture and eco tourism, Odisha in the recent past has successfully transformed into a Sports Hub as well, thanks to some of the finest sports infrastructure and impeccable execution of international sports events. Odisha has today become a preferred destination for Sports Federations and Organisations to host sports events. “Being the front runner in supporting and promoting sports, it is a matter of great pride for us to host the ‘HercUlean’ ITF Triathlon2021”, Mr. Dev adds.

Mr. R. Narayanan, finance professional and a triathlete said, “Herculean Tri Konark 2020 was extremely well organised. The fact that Abhishek Mishra has completed Ironman events showed in the quality of event organisation. Looking forward to participating in the second edition, which has around 10 times the participants from 2020.”

Mr. Nitendra Rajput, VP, Multinational Company, said, “I participated in the Herculean TRI 0.5 last year. While I had participated in an event of this length in Delhi earlier, there the swimming task was conducted in a pool, biking on roads full with traffic and running in a polluted track. In comparison Konark was a welcome experience. The freshness of the air, the beauty of sea-side and warmth of the local people was heavenly. To add to that, the organization by Tabono was of the highest standards. The race brought the best of nature coupled with the sophistication of a big-city race through its well designed and well-equipped transition areas, food/drink stations, trained volunteers and skilful execution.”

He further added, “The event’s association with Government of Odisha this year sends a positive message to all participants that the authorities care for the sport and its organizers. This will prompt the athletes participating to put their best foot forward” Such support from authorities, meticulous execution of such a complex events and country-wide participation are much needed to do the Herculean task of bringing the tri sport to India. There are many untapped talent in India and this event is one huge step in unleashing it, Rajput concluded.