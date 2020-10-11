16 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha Today; Toll rises to 1,022 

Bhubaneswar: 16 more patients succumb to Covid19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Death toll in the State rises to 1022.

4 from Balasore, 3 from Bhubaneswar, 2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Khordha, 1 each from Gajapti, Kendrapada, Kalahandi, Koraput & Puri.

Demise of sixteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 42 year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

2.An 84 year old male of Balasore district.

3.A 60 year old male of Balasore district.

4.A 68 year old male of Balasore who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5.A 67 year old female of Bhubaneswar.

6.A 69 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

7. A 65 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

8.A 66 year old male of Dhenkanal district.

9.A 59 year old male of Dhenkanal district.

10.A 70 year old female of Gajapati district.

11. A 50 year old female of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12. A 74 year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

13. A 58 year old female of Khordha district.

14. A 70 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetic Ketoacidosis & Acute Kidney Injury.

15. A 60 year old female of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

16. A 68 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

