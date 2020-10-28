15th Finance Commission interacts with Chairmen of previous Finance Commissions

New Delhi: Towards the end of their deliberations, the Chairman Shri N.K Singh and Members of the 15th Finance Commission today held a virtual meeting with the Chairmen of previous Finance Commissions, Dr C. Rangarajan, Chairman 12th Finance Commission and Dr. Vijay Kelkar, Chairman 13th Finance Commission.

The Chairman Shri N K Singh began the meeting by calling it “A representation of our federal history over the past 20 years and over next five years given the award of the 15th Finance Commission”.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) is mandated to make their final report for 2021-26 available by 30th October, 2020. The Commission remains on course to complete their task.

The Chairmen of the previous Finance Commissions appreciated the tough challenge faced by the 15th Finance Commission, given the background of the Covid-19 pandemic, the resultant loss of economic activity and its impact on fiscal parameters of the general government. The Chairman and Members of the XVFC expressed their gratitude for the insights that they received from the thinking and framework of the previous Finance Commissions and from their deliberations with them.

