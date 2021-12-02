14.72 Crore beneficiaries in UP get PM-GKAY benefits under National Food Security Act (NFSA)

New Delhi : In the wake of economic disruptions caused by the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 in the country last year, the Government in March 2020 had announced the distribution of additional free-of-cost foodgrains (Rice/Wheat) to about 80 Crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries at the scale of 5 Kg per person per month under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), over and above the regular monthly NFSA foodgrains i.e., regular entitlements of their ration cards. Thereby, effectively doubling the quantity of monthly foodgrains being normally delivered to the NFSA households, so that the poor, needy and the vulnerable households/beneficiaries do not suffer on account of non-availability of adequate foodgrains during the times of economic crisis.

In State of Uttar Pradesh about 14.72 Crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries are covered under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY).

So far, under the PM-GKAY scheme the Department had allocated a total of almost 139.14 LMTfoodgrains (Rice/Wheat) to the State(i.e.total allocation from Phase I to Phase V) incurring an estimated total subsidy of Rs.43,335 crores.

The Phase-I and Phase-II of the scheme were implemented from April to June 2020 and from July to November 2020 respectively, wherein the Department had allocated a total quantity of 58.19 LMT foodgrains to State of Uttar Pradesh for the 8-month period with a subsidy layout of about Rs. 18,922 Crore, of which a total of about 56.20 LMT foodgrains (around 96.6% of the allocated quantity) were distributed by the State to an average of about 96.5% NFSA population (14.2 Crore beneficiaries) per month.

In Phase-III during 2021-22, with the COVID-19 crisis continuing in the current year, the Department had initially allocated about14.71 LMT foodgrains with a subsidy layout of Rs. 4,438 Crore for distribution during the 2 months of May and June 2021 in Uttar Pradeshto the NFSA beneficiaries on same pattern as implemented in earlier in 2020, of which the State have reported the distribution of 14.14 LMT (96.1%) foodgrains to an average of about 95.7% NFSA population (14.1 Crore beneficiaries) per month.

In Phase-IV during 2021-22 (ongoing),with the extension of PMGKAY up to November 2021, the Department had allocated another 36.79 LMT foodgrains with a subsidy layout of about Rs. 11,096 Croreto Uttar Pradesh for the 5-month period from July to November 2021 (Phase-IV). The distribution under PMGKAY-IV is presently ongoing, and as per the reports available from State so far, 35.95 (97.7%)foodgrains have been lifted and nearly 7.02 LMT (95%of July’21), 7.06 LMT (96% of Aug’21), 7.06 LMT (96% of Sept’21),7.03 LMT (95.6% of Oct’21) and 7.02 LMT (95% of Nov’21) foodgrains have been distributed to about 14.04Crore, 14.12Crore,14.12 Crore,14.07Crore and 14.04 crorebeneficiaries respectively, while as on date. Distribution for November month is ongoing. The performance of PMGKAY-IV is expected to be on the same high level as achieved in earlier phases.

In Phase V during 2021-22, thePMGKAY has now been extended for a period of another four months from December 2021 to March 2022. The allocation of Phase -V for Uttar Pradesh would be about 29.43 LMT with a subsidy layout of about Rs. 8,877 Crore.

Under PM-GKAY, a total allocation of 109.7 LMT foodgrains has been made to the State of Uttar Pradesh (from Phase I toPhase IV) incurring an estimated subsidy of Rs. 34,458 Crores. So far, total distribution of about 105.55 LMT (96.2%) has been made by the State for Phase I to IV.