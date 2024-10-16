Zoomcar Announces Debt Restructuring Amidst Continued Growth and Leadership Focus on Financial Stability

Bangalore — Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (“Zoomcar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZCAR), the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, hit a major milestone in the debt restructuring process that is aimed at reducing the company’s debt obligations of approximately $31 MM out of the total outstanding debt (“debt” and “payables”) as on June 30, 2024.

Zoomcar has successfully negotiated with lenders and vendors who approximately owe 75% of the immediately payable debt. These debts have been either converted into a deferred payment schedule of up to 24 months or reduced payout of up to half the outstanding amount in a short term. The company expects to complete the entire exercise by the end of November 2024 to reduce the immediate cash outflow. This will enable Zoomcar to further invest in strategic initiatives to provide long term sustainability and value for all its stakeholders.

“Zoomcar’s business fundamentals are strong, and this debt restructuring is an important step towards positioning the company for long-term success. We are very grateful to all our partners who have stood by us and supported us in our debt restructuring endeavor showcasing their commitment towards our growth. Our focus remains on sustainable growth and fulfilling our financial obligations, which is key to maintaining trust with our partners and customers.” said Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar.

Zoomcar continues to build on its market leadership by enhancing customer experience, expanding its vehicle fleet, and driving technological innovations. With these ongoing initiatives and a clear path toward financial stability, Zoomcar believes they are well-positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory.