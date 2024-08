Zojila Tunnel Project consists of construction of a tunnel of 13.153 km and approach roads to tunnel of length 17.030 km, totaling a total length of 30.18 km. The total Project cost (TPC) of the Project is Rs. 6,809.69 crore. The physical progress of the project as on date is 52.13%.

The scheduled completion date of the project is 29.09.2026.

A total of 1043 locals have been employed by the Supervising Consultant, Contractor & sub-contractor.