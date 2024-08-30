Ziqitza Healthcare Limited Launches ‘Committed to Care’ Initiative to Support Medical Fraternity

Bhubaneswar: Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, a prominent provider of emergency medical services and operator of the 108 Ambulance service in Odisha, has introduced its new social responsibility program, ‘Committed to Care.’ The launch event took place at the Patia Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) in Bhubaneswar.

As part of this initiative, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited distributed 10 Automatic Blood Pressure Machines to nine hospitals across Odisha. The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Dr. Asim Mohanty, Medical Officer In Charge (MOIC) of Patia UCHC, and Sri Sabyasachi Biswal, Senior Vice President of Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, along with other healthcare officials.

Dr. Asim Mohanty, Medical Officer In Charge (MOIC) of Patia UCHC praised the company’s efforts, stating, “Ziqitza Healthcare Limited’s dedication to serving the public is commendable. The distribution of 10 Automatic Blood Pressure Machines today is a significant contribution to enhancing the diagnostic capabilities of the recipient hospitals, ultimately improving patient care and strengthening the health infrastructure in Odisha.”

Sri Sabyasachi Biswal, Senior Vice President of Ziqitza Healthcare Limited emphasized Ziqitza’s commitment to community well-being, saying, “Through the ‘Committed to Care’ initiative, we are providing essential medical equipment to hospitals, ensuring they are equipped to manage critical situations. Our goal is to empower the medical fraternity to deliver better care and save more lives.”

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited remains committed to making quality healthcare accessible and affordable. The ‘Committed to Care’ program underscores the company’s dedication to social responsibility and community welfare.

Currently, Ziqitza operates 1,360 ambulances across all 30 districts of Odisha, including six boat ambulances for water-locked areas. The state-of-the-art Centralized Call Center in Bhubaneswar coordinates these services and has facilitated the rescue of over one crore patients from all corners of the state. The company’s prompt response to distress calls and strategic placement of ambulances ensure comprehensive coverage and free pre-hospital care for every citizen of Odisha.