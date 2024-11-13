Zell Education and Galgotias University Partner to Offer ACCA Certification for BBA Students

Zell Education, India’s leading finance and accounts Ed-tech platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Galgotias University to offer the globally recognised ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) certification to students pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree.

The MoU, signed by Dr Nitin Kumar Gaur, Registrar of Galgotias University, and Mr Anant Bengani, Co-Founder of Zell Education, marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between academic knowledge and professional qualifications in the field of finance and accounting

.“We’re excited to partner with Galgotias University to offer their BBA students a direct pathway to global finance careers through the ACCA certification. This certification shapes the future leaders in finance who can compete at a global level. With the ACCA program, Galgotias’ students will gain the skills and recognition to excel in the international finance landscape”, shared Anant Bengani, Executive Director & Co-Founder of Zell Education

Dr. Jagannath Mohanty, Dean, School of Management, Galgotias University, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration, “We are delighted to partner with Zell Education to offer the ACCA program to our BBA students. At Galgotias University, we are committed to providing a world-class education that empowers our students with global competencies. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and professional skills, preparing our students for successful careers in finance and accounting. We are confident that Zell Education’s expertise in ACCA training will offer our students a distinct advantage in the global job market.”

The ACCA certification is recognised in over 180 countries, including Canada, Singapore, the UK, Japan, Dubai, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, New Zealand, the European Union, and many more. It is highly sought after by employers around the world. With Zell Education’s comprehensive ACCA training program integrated into the BBA curriculum, Galgotias University students will gain an in-depth understanding of finance, accounting, and business, enhancing their employability and positioning them for global career opportunities.