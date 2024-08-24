Zeenat Aman, John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, and Others Join PETA India’s Push for Elephant Protection

Mumbai – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India submitted an appeal signed by actors John Abraham, Zeenat Aman, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Richa Chadha, Sunny Leone, Adah Sharma, Rahul Khanna, Wamiqa Gabbi, Palak Tiwari, and Malaika Arora to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, calling for elephants to be added to the list of wild animals prohibited from use in rides and other performances. The star signers point out that elephants are the national heritage animal of India and an endangered species but do not receive the same protection under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, as bears, monkeys, tigers, panthers, and lions, whose use in performances has been banned since 1998.

“As an actor, I choose to perform, but elephants do it because they are ‘trained’ to through beatings. When not being forced to give rides or perform uncomfortable tricks for human entertainment, they are chained,” says John Abraham. “Prohibiting the use of elephants in performances will keep more of them free in their jungle homes with their families.”

“Respect for animals is part of India’s cultural heritage,” says Sonakshi Sinha. “The chaining and beating of elephants to force them to give rides and do tricks stands in contradiction to our country’s reverence for animals.”

“Elephants belong in their jungle homes, not at the end of a chain,” says Richa Chadha. “They deserve to live with their families, free from human-caused suffering and exploitation.”

“We are grateful to PETA India’s celebrity supporters who want to see elephants, our nation’s heritage animal, protected from being exploited for performances,” says PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera. “We appeal to the honourable minister to take decisive steps to safeguard elephants by prohibiting their use in rides and other performances.”

Elephants used for rides and other performances are trained through beatings and controlled with ankuses – rods with a sharp metal hook on the end – and other weapons. When they’re not forced to perform, they are kept in chains. These elephants are typically deprived of adequate food, water, and veterinary care, and spending years standing in one position on hard concrete surfaces often leads to painful and crippling foot ailments and arthritis. Many exhibit signs of psychological distress and frustration, including swaying, head bobbing, and weaving. Many also fight back against their abuse. According to figures compiled by the Heritage Animal Task Force, captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala alone in a 15-year span.

More than 100 travel companies – including global operators such as Tripadvisor, Intrepid Travel, and TUI Group – have committed to not offering activities that exploit elephants.