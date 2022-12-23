ZEE teams up with Bollywood superstar – Shah Rukh Khan to promote DP World International League T20

MUMBAI – ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), the leading Media & Entertainment powerhouse, further strengthened its strategic investment in DP World International League T20 to mark its robust re-entry in the sports business; by unveiling a film featuring Bollywood superstar and cricket enthusiast Shah Rukh Khan.

The film aims to build excitement around the nail-biting cricket action which the league promises to deliver, leveraging its unique blend of rich cricketing talent with some of the finest international cricketers gearing up to clinch the DP World IL T20 trophy. Backed by globally renowned names from the entertainment and sports domain, the league has all the required potential to elevate audience excitement, viewership and economic muscle for sports viewing across screens.

The league features 6 franchise teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors with some of the biggest international T20I heroes including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan amongst many others, making it an exciting contest.

With ZEE’s unparalleled global reach in 190+ countries, and the strong connect of ZEE5, cricket fans across India and the world will gain exclusive access to premium cricket content. The combined sporting experience, ZEE’s marketing muscle, and ECB’s long-term commitment is all set to make IL T20 a differentiated and compelling league in the sports domain.

DP World International League T20 will be held in UAE from 13th January to 12th February 2023.

About the Campaign:

The ‘Har Ball Bawaal’ campaign induces an instant adrenaline rush as it speaks of the myriad emotions at play when passionate players of the sport clash on the cricket field. Given the frenzy that surrounds T20 cricket, this film speaks of how every new performance by a player settles a past score and how it all boils down to being his “izzat ka sawaal”. The campaign invites fans to come and watch the grand spectacle unravel on ZEE’s 10 movie channels and its digital entertainment platform – ZEE5.

Games are congregation points of the community and the players involved know that all eyes are on them for every single ball. The film shows a batter, and a bowler of opposing teams take their walk up to the pitch amidst adulating fans waiting for their heroes to reclaim their lost glory. In cricket, after all, the next ball must settle the score for every previous ball bowled and uphold the player’s pride. As both players prepare for an explosive delivery, the narrator of the film, Shah Rukh Khan sits in the crowd and lets everyone know that ‘Points prizes ek taraf, yahaan izzat ka sawaal hota hai. Aur jab waisa hota hai toh, Har ball bawaal hota hai.’ (Points and prizes aside, when the game is a matter of a player’s pride, then every ball will be an explosive contest

The campaign film is produced by tiqui-taka and their founder Jigar Fernandes, who has also directed the film.