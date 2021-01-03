Zee Sarthak tunes in 2021by launching Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – SWARARA MAHAMANCHA

Bhubaneswar: With the onset of the New Year, Zee Sarthak, the leading general entertainment channel of Odisha is set to present diverse musical talent from across the State with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Swarara Mahamancha, this time in a brand-new avatar, bringing forth Odisha’s rich multi-cultural, multi-demographic milieu all at one stage where music only, defines the best! – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Swarara Mahamancha 2021, is in line with Zee Sarthak’s theme ‘Nua Arambha Nua Adhyaya’, meaning ‘New Start, New Chapter’. The musical show also tunes with Zee Sarthak’s vision‘Nua Rupare Nuabarsha Manoranjan Bhara Sara Barsha.’Zee Sarthak aims to re-ignite the family bonding during the weekends through pure musical bliss that will help in bonding, relaxation, and delight while the world is still recovering from the pandemic. After successfully hosting the Digital Auditions where over 3500 participants from across the state showcased their talent, Zee Sarthak, today, unveiled details of the most loved vocal talent hunt platforms on the Odia small screen. The show is set to woo music lovers 9th January2021 onwardsat9pmon Saturday-Sunday and will feature Odia entertainment industry’s best and most accomplished names in the field of music, Goodly Ratha, Aseema Panda, Deepti Rekha, Krishna Beura helming the mantle as judges of the show, and anchored by very popular Sulagna Routray. The grand launch of the avant-garde show, premiere don 3rd January 2021 from the serene golden beach of Puri, mesmerising the audience with an enchanting sand art showby the renowned artist Sudam Pradhan and left a trail of nostalgia through special performances by respected judges and contestants.

Speaking on the launch of the show, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head- East Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said. “Zee Sarthak has adapted to the new normal by conducting online auditions rather than participants standing in long queues. It shows that even in tough times music stands strong and connects everyone. We are set to bring a revived and renewed Swarar aMahamancha complete with melodious songs and heart-warming stories from all the corners of Odisha.It hasbeen our constant endeavour to bring forth newformats that are not only clutter breaking but also high on engagement with our audience. The new edition of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa SwararaMahamancha 2021 will not only create a platform for participants from remote corners of Orissa to show their talents but also will set them on a journey to find a way into the professional world of music.”

Elaborating on the vision of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Swarara Mahamancha, Arghya Roy Chowdhury, Business Head of Zee Sarthak, commented, “2020 has had its set of challenges on various fronts, so nothing can be better to heal the heart than captivating music. We are delighted to bring desirable entertainment for the audience at the beginning of the New Year. Since we are strictly following all safety norms outlaid by the Government and competent authorities, we will engage our audience and viewers through our social media platforms besides the prime-time slots of 9:00 pm during weekends. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Swarara Mahamancha 2021 will set the stage for new talents in the music industry. Our viewers will also play an important role through the voting process after completion of grand audition episodes. It is our sincere hope that the mix of talented singers with their inspiring human spirit will eventually lead the people of Odisha get hooked on to the show. The competition among Top 12 will intensify as the audience and judges root and vote for their favourite contestants’ week after week, till Odisha finds their most loved singer of 2021.”

The grand opening witnessed the spell-bounding performances by the all the judges and anchor. The launch premiere also experienced special performances by Debansi Dash, Ipsit Pati, Payal Mohanty, Siv sankar Sarangi & Ashir Mohammad, contestants from the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Swarara Mahamancha 2021. Goodly Ratha, one of the finest music directors of Odisha commented, “This year the show has been improvised keeping in mind the present situation of the pandemic. The talent line-up is incredible. The digital auditions eased this process and expanded the scope of participation of aspirants from across the state. Music and entertainment is truly the need of the hour to revive the morale of people and start the New Year afresh.”

Aseema Panda shared some memorable moments from the earlier episodes, “Zee Sarthak is set to bring a brand-new season of melodious songs and heart-warming stories from all the corners of Odisha touching all the right chords. As a judge, I am really looking forward for some new fresh talents in the music industry. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has a rich legacy of 25 years of finding and nurturing some of the best vocal talent globally. I am really hopeful this time our contestants will rule the hearts of all Odia communities spread across the country and beyond.”

Deepti Rekha, renowned Odia singer regaled the audience with her melodious voice. She expressed, “This year Sa ReGaMaPa will be much grander and spectacular. As a judge, we will have an incredibly tough job of choosing the very best. The participants will get the opportunity to be groomed and a place to learn the various genres of music. I am confident that each of the chosen contestants are out to do something original and big in India’s flourishing music scenario.”

Krishna Beura, an eminent Odia singer set the stage on fire with his enthralling performance. He stated, “I am delighted to be a part of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Swarara Mahamancha 2021 family. As a judge, I will try to be absolutely honest and forthright with my feedback to the contestants which is of paramount importance for their learning curve, and guide them right.”

All participants will sing their own favourite song to crack the audition in their first appearance and top 30 will be selected from the Grand Audition phase. The second phase will see the top 29 undergo various singing tests decided by the judges, marking them on various parameters and the final 12 will be selected for the competition. Outstanding performance by the contestants will be acknowledged as ‘Golden Guitar Performance’, followed by one performer of the day in every episode and one performer of the week. Audience voting will kick start from the gala rounds.

