Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence & Merlin Group bring cricket talent hunt to East India: Search for the next big cricketing superstar begins in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar — The Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence (YSCE), in partnership with Club Pavilion, the sports vertical by Merlin Group, is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive cricket talent hunt in Eastern India. The multi city talent hunt will kick off inBhubaneswar on November 9, 2024,aiming to identify and nurturethe promising young cricketers from Odisha.The search will also extend to major cities across East India including Patna, Siliguri and Kolkata offering aspiring players a lifechanging opportunity to hone their skills through world class training.

The talent search for Odisha will take place in Bhubaneswar on 9th November 2024 at BJB High School Ground, Khurda, Bhubaneswar. A one-day trial will be held on this date and will be conducted by Mr. Vishal Bhatia (BCCI Level 1 Certified Coach & Head Coach – Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence) and Mr.Satyendra Singh (BCCI Level 2 Certified Coach & Head Coach YSCE ATP, Kolkata).

Aspiring cricketers from Odisha and other states in India are welcome to attend and have a chance to be selected on the spot by YSCE coaches. Selected participants will receive full scholarships to YSCE’s Advanced Training Program, to be held at Merlin Rise, Club Pavilion, at the Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

YSCE, established by cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, has been a trailblazer in providing comprehensive cricket training and development. The selected players from this talent hunt will receive 100% scholarships to the YSCE Advanced Training Program, housed at its High-performance Centre in Kolkata. This scholarship ensures that deserving players from East India have access to elite coaching and facilities, regardless of their financial backgrounds.

Registrations are now open for young cricketers between the ages of 10 and 19 from East India. Players can register for the talent search at http://ysce.clubpavilion.com. Early registration is recommended as places are limited.

Yuvraj Singh, expressed his passion for discovering hidden talent in East India: “Cricket has always been a deeply cherished sport across all parts of India, including East India, which has produced several talented players. Our goal with this talent hunt is to give aspiring cricketers from this region the platform to showcase their skills and fulfil their dreams. At YSCE, we aim to provide young players with the tools and training they need to take their game to the next level. I am personally looking forward to seeing the incredible talent that emerges from East India.”

Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group said, ““Merlin Group collaborated with the Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence to set up Eastern India’s first academy led by cricket icon Yuvraj Singh at Merlin Rise, Rajarhat in Kolkata. We have undertaken an initiative to identify and hone hidden talent across Eastern India. Odisha has long held a deep-rooted passion for cricket, and the sport has become an integral part of its cultural fabric. The state has produced several talented cricketers who have gone on to represent Odisha and bring pride to the region. We hope to have a successful camp in Bhubaneswar with budding cricketers who will undergo advanced training at the Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence. At Merlin Rise, we have developed state-of-the-art cricket training infrastructure to support the Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence (YSCE) in conducting intensive training for cricketing talent under the mentorship of Yuvraj Singh and his team.”

The multicity talent search will take place in the following cities and dates:

Bhubaneswar: 9th November 2024

Patna: 16th November 2024

Siliguri: 17th November 2024

Kolkata: 23rd November 2024

East India has long been home to a deep cricketing culture, with players from these regions contributing to the sport’s rich history in India. This talent hunt is an important step in ensuring that talented young players from this part of the country are given equal opportunities to grow and succeed in the sport.

Selected participants will be awarded full scholarships to YSCE’s Advanced Training Program, giving them access to cutting-edge sports science, personalized coaching, and a complete cricket development program designed to prepare them for national and international competition.

Why YSCE’s Advanced Training Program is a game changer:

• Tailored Coaching by Experts: Players will receive one-on-one coaching from some of India’s most respected cricketing minds, each dedicated to nurturing individual talents.

• State-of-the-art Facilities: YSCE’s High-performance Centre in Kolkata is equipped with worldclass facilities, from bowling machines to video analysis tools that track player performance and growth.

• Comprehensive Player Development: The program not only focuses on technical skill building but also includes sports psychology, fitness training, and mental conditioning to build resilience and professionalism in young cricketers.

• Physical Conditioning and Injury Prevention: Participants will work with top fitness experts to build strength, agility, and endurance while learning techniques to avoid injuries.

• Player Analytics & Feedback: Using advanced technology, players’ performances will be tracked, allowing for personalized improvement plans to be designed for each athlete.

Yuvraj Singh, reflecting on his own journey as a cricketer, said, “When I started my career, there were many talented players around me who didn’t get the opportunities they deserved due to a lack of facilities and guidance. With this talent hunt, we want to make sure that no young cricketer, especially from regions like East India, is left behind. Every aspiring player should have the chance to train, grow, and succeed.”