YSR Congress President and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy extends support to Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: YSR Congress President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended support to NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. In a statement, the party said that Jagan Mohan Reddy believes that it falls in line with the emphasis he has always given to the representation of the SC, ST, Backward Classes and minority communities. In the last three years, the chief minister has given great importance to the upliftment of these communities and even ensured they are represented well in the cabinet, the statement said.

YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy and Lok Sabha MP Midhun Reddy will be present during the filing of nomination by Ms Murmu.