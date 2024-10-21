Youth’s Body Recovered from River Bank in Jajpur, Odisha

In a disturbing incident, the body of a young man was discovered on the banks of the Baitarani River in Jajpur district, Odisha, on Monday morning. The deceased, identified as Mataka Munda from the Ghatagan area of Keonjhar district, was working as a laborer while staying with a relative in Jajpur.

Authorities found multiple injury marks on his body, leading to suspicions of foul play. Upon receiving the report, Jajpur Police arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it for an autopsy. An investigation is ongoing to determine whether the cause of death was natural or a homicide.