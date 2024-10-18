Youth Regains Lost Esteem in the Last 10 Years: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge) Dr.Jitendra Singh stated that in the last 10 years, India’s youth have regained their lost esteem under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Today, their talent and potential are being recognized globally.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was speaking after inaugurating the fourth season of ‘Mann Ki Baat Quiz-cum-Declamation’ contest, organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Sports Authority of India, Thiruvananthapuram.

During the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the impressive achievements of India’s youth, both domestically and internationally. The minister mentioned that the event celebrates three key pillars: the power of youth, the importance of sports, and the transformative ideas shared by Prime Minister Modi through his Mann Ki Baat radio program. He further added that sports have now become a major source of livelihood and contribute to both physical and mental well-being.

The Minister also distributed certificates to the winners of the Mann Ki Baat Quiz competition from season three and honoured outstanding international athletes from the Sports Authority of India. The winners of the season four competition will have the opportunity to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Former Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, delivered the presidential address. Speaking on the occasion, Shri. V Muraleedharan also acknowledged Dr.Jitendra Singh’s major role in implementing Prime Minister’s visionary project, Mission Karmayogi, which has helped transform the Indian Civil Service.

Dr. A. Radhakrishnan, Director of Global Givers Foundation, Shri. M. Anilkumar, State Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, and Dr. G. Kishore, Principal of LNCPE, were also present.