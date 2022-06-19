Youth of this country have to play a great role to make a roadmap for next 25 years making India a ‘Vishwa Guru’ on its 100 years of independence, says Dr.Jitendra Singh

New Delhi :Union Minister of State (I/C) Science & Technology; Minister of State (I/C) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that J&K has a huge potential for StartUps in every sector and emphasized upon youth, men and women for availing unexplored StartUp avenues in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister was addressing a youth and a women convention at Patnitop, Jammu on the theme ‘8 years of Modi Government for youth’.

Dr.Jitendra Singh said, because of the impetus given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which began with his call for “StartUp India StandUp India” from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2015, the number of StartUps in India has grown to 70,000 from about 300 to 400 which is something to be cherished by youth of J&K who want to have a career in different StartUps. This shows that the Start-Up ecosystem is going to determine India’s future economy including that of J&K and will act as a key pillar for the world economy as well, he added.

Dr.Jitendra Singh maintained that the historic decisions taken by this government from the last 8 years are youth friendly, be that the do away with the attestation of documents by the gazetted officers, abolition of interviews for non-gazetted posts, unlocking of the space sector to the aspiring youth of this country, single window, single portal and single exam system, computerized CPGRAMS for lodging grievances, RTI Application for filing instant RTIs etc.

The Minister said that the ‘Suraksha, Suvidha and Samman’ has been the mantra of this government for women who are now the part and parcel in the development of this country. The women have excelled up in every sector be that the science & technology, civil services, medicine, space technology etc. in this country in recent years, Dr. Singh added.

Dr.Jitendra Singh said that the best decision taken by this government during these 8 years for the welfare of this country has been the abrogation of 1600 erstwhile laws that were obsolete, hindering the development of this country and progress of youth.

Dr.Jitendra Singh informed that under the single exam system, Common Eligibility Test will be conducted this year that will provide a level playing field to the youth of this country as it will be taken in all the 22 official languages with every district having an examination center not done earlier. The Common Eligibility Test is a boon for the women of this country who can now appear without any hindrance as the examination centers for them would be very closer and language will be no bar for them, Dr. Singh added.

Dr.Jitendra also informed that computerization of CPGRAMS has lead to an increase in lodging of grievances that has increased manifold from not more than 2 lakhs per year to 25 lakhs which is an encouraging trend that people believe in this government for redressal of their grievances in time.

Enumerating the development initiatives taken by this government in J&K for youth, Dr.Jitendra Singh said that the setting up of a space department in CUJ, industrial biotech park in Kathua, seed processing plants at Kathua, Bamboo clusters in Jammu, Lavender Festival, Dairy Farming etc. will provide greater opportunities for youth of J&K in terms of employment through StartUps, research, self-help groups etc.

Dr. Singh also said that the StartUp culture in J&K is now evolving with women seen building their startups in every sector which is a positive thing in itself and will enthuse others towards StartUps.

Saying that ‘AGNIPATH’ scheme is a historic decision taken by the government, Dr. Singh said that this scheme will open doors of employment for all who aspire to work in armed forces and will make them skilled, trained enough to get re-employed in other sectors.

Dr.Jitendra Singh said that the eight years of Modi Government has set a new dawn and direction to ‘Yuva Shakti’ and ‘Nari Shakti’ in the country giving prominence to their aspirations, objectives and goals.

From the government schemes like Jan Dhan, SBM, Ujjwala etc., the women of this country are now feeling empowered in various ways having taken the best out of these schemes by becoming the beneficiaries.

Dr.Jitendra said that India has a great youth resource pool consisting of seventy percent population compared to other nations. Youth can play a pivotal role in “Seva, Sushasan&GareebKalyan” as they have always been at front, thus finding a prominent place in the welfare of this country, Dr.Jitendra Singh added.

Dr. Singh stressed that youth of this country have to play a great role to make a roadmap for next 25 years making India a ‘Vishwa Guru’ when it will be celebrating its 100 years of independence.