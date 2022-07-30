Youth must be be educated about ideals and principles of immortal heroes of freedom struggle – Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that in order to strengthen the spirit of patriotism among the youth, it is necessary that to educate them about the rich history of the country and the ideals and principles of the immortal martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s freedom. He said that it is necessary for the new generation to know how the country acquired freedom and who were the great personalities and revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for it. Governor Shri Patel voiced these thoughts while addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations organized on the completion of fifty years of establishment of Shri Jankiraman College of Arts and Commerce.

Congratulating the students and teachers of the college on the historic achievement, the Governor paid obeisance to its founder, educationist and litterateur, Late. Pandit Harikrishna Tripathi. He said that Shri Tripathi was a multifaceted personality who served the nation and the society with devotion and dedication. Shri Patel also appreciated Shri Janaki Raman Trust for running the educational institution since fifty years and making efforts to make the children responsible citizens of the country by providing good education. Expressing his gratitude to the college management for inviting him to the golden jubilee celebrations of the college, the Governor said that it is a matter of pride and honor to visit Jabalpur, brimming with the pride of Maharishi Jabali and witness to the valor of Rani Durgavati.

Recalling the glorious and prosperous history of the country, Shri Patel said that there was a time when there were schools like Nalanda and Takshashila in this country and then children from abroad also used to come here to study. Referring to Rana Sanga, he said that the history of this country is replete with powerful and great warriors. But one thing was lacking and that was the absence of the spirit of patriotism and love for the country. It was due to this that the British who came to trade started ruling our country.

In his address, the Governor called upon the youth to read the biographies of the revolutionaries who laid down their lives in the freedom movement and said that the ideals of the immortal heroes of the freedom struggle would inspire them to serve the society and the country. Referring to the Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of independence, Shri Patel said that this is the time to remember the glorious past of the country as well as to set new principles and goals. He also mentioned in his address the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to be conducted from August 13 to 15 in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and urged all citizens to proudly express their love for the country by hoisting the National Flag at their homes.

In the ceremony, Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel honoured freedom fighter Shri Komal Chand Jain, late Pandit Harikrishna Tripathi’s wife Smt. Maya Tripathi, educationist and sculptor Shri Bhajanlal Mahobia and international archer and college student Ragini Marco. He also released Late Harikrishna Tripathi’s composition “Srijan ke Sashakt Hastakshar” and at the beginning of the ceremony, the Governor unveiled the statue of Late Pandit Harikrishna Tripathi, the founder of the college.

Shri Mukesh Tiwari, Vice Chancellor of Shambhunath Shukla University, Shahdol, Shri Sharad Chandra, President of Governing Body of Shri Janaki Raman Mahavidyalaya, Shri Vikas Dave, President of Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Academy and Principal of the college Shri Abhijat Krishna Tripathi were also present on the stage. Historian Shri Anand Singh Rana conducted the programme. At the end of the ceremony, Governor Shri Patel was honoured by presenting a memento. In the beginning of the function, the Janaki Band of the girl students of the college presented Saraswati Vandana.