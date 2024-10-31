Youth Killed by Elephant in Dhenkanal While Being Shooed Away

A youth was killed by an elephant in Dhenkanal while attempting to shoo it away. The incident occurred when the young man confronted the elephant as the forest department and villagers were driving it away from the area.

While in the fields in the evening, the boy came face to face with the elephant and was trampled, resulting in his death at the scene. The forest department has sent the badly dismembered body for further procedures, and compensation is being sought. Additional reports are awaited regarding the incident.