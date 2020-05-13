Youth for Social Development NGO Helping the Auto Driver with Food Baskets in Berhampur City

Berhampur: The severe lockdown due to Covid-19 has created a lot of hardship to the poorest people living in urban areas in Ganjam district. Among them the auto driver, domestic workers, rickshaw pullers, construction workers, returning migrants, stranded migrants, baggers, leprosy patients, homeless etc. have lost their daily wage and livelihood.

To mitigate this hardship of the people, Youth for Social Development, a NGO working with the poor on humanitarian assistance has been identified such poor people .With the support from Azim Pemji Philanthropic Initiative ,IRDF and PTF , YSD has targeted to feed 150 auto drivers in Berhampur and started distribution to the auto drivers. The food basket includes 5 kgs of rice, 1 kgs pulse, 1 litre oil, 1 kg soya bean, spices and 1kg salt. Nearly 35 auto drivers have received the support at Old Bus Stand area, Berhampur.

At the same time the volunteers have been created awareness among the auto drivers on preventive measures like social distancing, frequent hand washing, and request the auto drivers to use the mask to mitigate the disaster Covid-19. The staffs” and the volunteers of YSD have been specially trained to keep them safe during the relief distribution and maintain all kinds of health and hygiene protocols. The organization has a long experience in humanitarian assistance and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and has been working since 2013 cyclone Phailin.

Related

comments