Youth beaten to death in Bhubaneswar rehabilitation facility

Bhubaneswar: On Monday, a juvenile was allegedly beaten to death in a rehabilitation center in Bhubaneswar that is under the jurisdiction of the Airport police. Sumanta Panda (36), a resident of the Capital City’s Unit-6 district, has been identified as the dead. According to the claims, family members admitted Sumanta to the rehabilitation center on Sunday evening.

To their surprise, they learned that he had been admitted to the hospital that same night.Surprisingly, officials from the rehab center admitted Sumanta to a hospital around 4 a.m. on Monday and urged the hospital authority to notify his family members about his death. When the deceased’s family was told, they raced to the hospital and discovered that no personnel from the rehab institution were present.

Family relatives of the deceased have also claimed that Sumanta’s body bore numerous damage marks. Based on the report, the police went to Capital Hospital and began the autopsy procedure. An investigation into the matter is underway.

The police and de-addiction facility personnel also declined to comment on the subject.It is worth noting that physical abuse at de-addiction facilities is not new. Earlier, cases of physical abuse against rehab center prisoners were reported in the Dhauli and Bharatpur areas of Bhubaneswar.