Youth are growth engine of India while India is the growth engine of the world – Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

New Delhi : Union Information and Broadcasting casting Minister, Anurag Thakur has called upon the youth to be proactive and innovative, embrace new technology make strong network, skill, up-skill and re-skill themselves as a growth engine of country as India is the growth engine of the world. He stressed upon holistic learning experience through multidisciplinary approach through New Education Policy(NEP) as education is the backbone for the development of the country and the people and serve their family, country and countrymen alike as bright youngsters are the national asset.

He said that India is the 3rd Start-up country in the world.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur was delivering convocation address at Om Sterling Global University, Hisar today as chief guest. He called upon the universities and educational institutions to upgrade the sports infrastructure and the youth to actively participate in Fit India Movement stressing upon ‘Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz’ to be fit and healthy. A Youth conference will also be there as a part of G-20 Presidency of India programmes.

He lauded the efforts of the farmers, sports persons, girls of Haryana for earning good name in their fields for the state and country.

He congratulated the University and the students who graduated and got degrees today in the first ever convocation of the University. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said that 750 ‘Yuva Samvad’ are being organised in the country.

During the convocation ceremony, 815 students were awarded degree, diploma; 184 students of 15 undergraduate courses and 426 students of 59 post graduate courses awarded degrees respectively. Apart from this, 178 students of 14 diploma courses awarded diplomas. Gold medals were given to 3 students of different departments and merit certificates given to 8 students for their excellent performance in studies.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated a Community Radio Station 90.0 ‘Bhavyavani’, established at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Om Sterling Global University, Hisar. The station also broadcast the Hon’ble Union Minister’s address at the function. Lok Sabha MP from Hisar, Shri Brijendra Singh and Urban Local Bodies Minister of Haryana Dr. Kamal Gupta and other dignitaries also attended the convocation ceremony.

Union Minister also visited Doordarshan Kendra and All India Radio Stations at Hisar and reviewed their functioning..