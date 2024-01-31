Young Scientists Induction Training Programme Launched

New Delhi,31st January: The Capacity Building Commission (CBC) in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (Office of PSA) to the Government of India launched the Young Scientists Induction Training Programme on January 29, 2024 at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V). This is a first-of-its-kind training programme that envisages honing the capacities of young scientists and science administrators in managing S&T programmes, projects, products, and people; promoting cross-fertilization of ideas among participants; providing practical exposure to new-age research and technology concepts and enhancing functional, behavioural and domain skills.

This programme was initiated at the behest of Honourable Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh to institutionalize early career training opportunities for young scientists across the S&T sectors. It is a hybrid training module designed and curated by IIM-V with a mix of online and on-campus activities delving into aspects such as strategy and policy skills, system skills, soft skills, and societal relevance skills.

(Launch of Young Scientists Induction Training Programme)

Prof. M. Chandrasekhar, Director, IIM Vizag welcomed all participants and provided a brief snapshot of the programme and speakers. He informed that experts from across the country have been co-opted to impart the various training modules which will be ultimately uploaded on the iGOT platform for reach across the government. This was followed by a presentation by Mr. Shyama Prasad Roy, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission about the evolving role of the state from a provider of services to a participatory government mechanism. He outlined the importance of capacity building under Mission Karmayogi in achieving governance targets and activities performed across the government to rationalize demand and supply gaps, and the implementation of unique capacity-building models, including the role of the iGOT platform for providing wider access to various training modules for capacity building.

Dr. Arabinda Mitra, Honorary Distinguished Fellow, Office of PSA in his keynote address emphasized the need for all scientific departments and laboratories to keep their doors open towards adopting new age capacities and skills for its workforce. This will be critical in achieving contemporary national goals and meeting the aspirations of the people and polity using science, technology, and innovation.

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of PSA in her inaugural address asserted that capacity building exercise for young scientists is a watershed moment that will help them to re-assess and re-align their thought process and work trajectory to deliver on national priorities and missions. Due to the rapidly evolving technology landscape and associated ecosystem, training and learning must be a continuous process to empower our future scientific workforce. This would help in driving the creation of new technologies, products, and solutions that address local and global challenges and achieve the socio-economic growth of the country.

The first cohort for this programme is being attended by over 55 young scientists from different labs and centres of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Participants shall undergo training spread across four modules involving activities like expert interaction, visits to labs and research facilities, collaborative exercises, etc. A year-round calendar is being developed by IIM-V to cover the scientific workforce spread across the country.