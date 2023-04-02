Young Indians (Yi) Bhubaneswar Chapter celebrates “MoUtkal Divas”

Bhubaneswar : Commemorating 87th foundation Day of our state-Odisha, The Young Indians (Yi) Bhubaneswar Chapter, an integral part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Bhubaneswar celebrated “Mo UTKAL DIVAS” today at Hotel Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar. Yi Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Ministry of Sports & Youth affairs, Government of India is organising a Youth conclave on the same day along with Felicitation, Networking & Celebration of some of the key people & organisations working tirelessly towards a progressive Odisha.

Young Indians (Yi) is a movement for youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India’s future. As an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). With sixteen years of glorious past and decades ahead that promise nothing short, Yi Bhubaneswar intends to become a larger movement of young people and their leading thought with a conviction in “We Can, We Will”.

His Excellency Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lalji graced the occasion as the Chief Guest along with Guest of Honour Shri Tushar Kanti Behera, Minister E & IT, Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt. Of Odisha and other Dignitaries & Guests.

Addressing the youths and dignitaries His Excellency Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lalji said, Youth is a divine gift. They are the symbol of progress, goodness, genericity, sweetness, aspiration and many more. They can make naturals to unnatural and unnatural to natural. Its good to see youths are celebrating Utkal Divas. This state has a old rich heritage. We should feel proud of our land, its culture and its food.

Discussing about the programme, Mr Vishal Dalmia, Chairperson, Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter said,” Utkal Yi is celebrating Utkal Divas in a different way by bringing Odisha’s rich Heritage and culture, The Youths, Entrepreneurs, and Govt under one platform “Mo UTKAL DIVAS”.

Inspiring the organisers and entrepreneurs Mr Rajiv Bhatnagar Executive Director, Projects, AM/NS India said, We are happy to be the part of such initiative MoUtkal Divas, celebrating the rich heritage and culture of Odisha. This is a land of talents and AM/NS India is committed to be the part of Odisha’s growth.

Elaborating further on the programme Ms. Sonal More, Co-Chair, Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter said, “The Youth conclave had parallel events like Inter college “Ideathon & Just Pitch” competition where students will brainstorm and present Business Ideas/Model on areas of Entrepreneurship, Innovation & 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)”.

The winners of “Ideathon-Ideaz& Just Pitch” competition were felicitated by the Hon’ble guests. The audience witnessed Odisha Cultural Dance show by the students of Odisha School of Dance, Panel Discussion on History of Rising Odisha by eminent guest speakers, Thought Leadership panel discussion on [email protected], by industry leaders.

Utkal Samman was awarded to eminent personswho are an inspiration to all those who aspire to make a positive impact in our community and Utkal Samman is an endeavour to recognize their path breaking efforts.

The awards were being given across 12 categories of nation building.

Awardees Details

1. Education: Dr Silpi Sahoo-In memory of Shri Bijaya Kumar Sahoo for developing & inspiring the youth

2. Innovation :Anant Das-Automated Sweet Making Machine

3. Rural Initiatives: Kalinga Kusum Foundation- Impactful work on socio economic & legal empowerment & help to edges of society specially women children & tribals.

4. Health: Dr Omkar Hota- Exemplary commitment to walking the extra mile to bring health facilities to people in remote villages of Malkangiri. Also, inspiration behind movie Daman.

5. Sports : Ms. Jayanti Behera- World Youth Champion,Track & Field Paralympic Athlete

6. Climate Change : Ms Neelima Mishra- 1stsole participant for Climate Force Arctic Expedition 2019 & impactful contribution to Climate change awareness

7. Road Safety : Ms Sagarika Nath, IPS- For her ground breaking impact &contribution to traffic management system & Road Safety measures

8. Accessibility: Shri Sannyashai Behera, OAS- Exemplary work as Disability Right Activist, 1stvisually impaired OAS of Odisha state.

9. Art & Culture : Mr Pratik Pattnaik-Documentation of Odisha Culture and start, Impactful Youth.

10. Culinary Art Master : Chef Abinas Nayak- Making Odisha go global with his culinary cuisine, Winner of Master Chef Season 20

11. Entrepreneurship: Mr Amarendra Sahu- Odia Entrepreneur Nationally-Cofounder of India’s Largest Home rental.

12. Agriculture : Swabhiman Farmer Producer Company Limited- Malkangiri National Award winner Ground breaking impactful work for irrigation & integrated farming