Young Entrepreneur from Odisha Sakyasingha Mahapatra bagged the prestigious MITCHELL PRIZE – AUDIENCE AWARD at G20Young Entrepreneur Alliance Summit

Bhubaneswar : Young Entrepreneur from Odisha and Founder of SakRobotix Lab Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneswar, Sakyasingha Mahapatra, bagged the prestigious MITCHELL PRIZE – AUDIENCE AWARD at G20YEA (Young Entrepreneur Alliance) Summit 2022, held at HAMBURG, Germany on 28th October 2022.

Sakyasingha Mahapatra, the only participant from Odisha was a part of the Indian Delegation to the G20YEA, Hamburg, Germany, participated in the Mitchell Prize for G20 Yea Entrepreneurs and owns the MITCHELL PRIZE – AUDIENCE AWARD. To be noted that the G20 YEA president of the UK, Alex Mitchell, has sponsored through his Foundation a range of prizes, worth a total of USD $ 5,000, for entrepreneurs who run socially – conscious businesses. The prizes were awarded at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs ‘ 2022 Summit in Hamburg, Germany – which has run on October 28 and 29, 2022. The prizes were awarded through a pitch competition. Five entrepreneurs were selected from those who apply to pitch, Mahapatra pitched his idea and made it to the top five Finalists and finally own the MITCHELL PRIZE – AUDIENCE AWARD. A service robot by SakRobotix displayed in the G20YEA summit too.

A service robot by SakRobotix was displayed in the G20 YEA Summit. Sakya presented the idea of robots and the future of robotics in India. Through his presentation Sakya focuses on how over time the educational system in India is transiting towards robotics and the future of robots in the educational field. Sakya through his business wants to create awareness among the youths on the robotic culture.

The G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (G20 YEA) is a global network of approximately 500,000 young entrepreneurs and the organizations that support them. The business should have social and / or sustainability impact on at least one of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) All applications were screened and evaluated by an International Pre – Selection Jury made up of representatives from countries participating in the Hamburg Summit. The Pre – Selection Jury members judged applications that are not from their own country to eliminate potential bias. The Pre – Selection Jury selected five (5) applications and those businesses will pitch in the finals on October 28, 2022.

The members of the G20 are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest. This year the G20 YEA Summit hosted in Hamburg, Germany on 27th & 28th October 2022.