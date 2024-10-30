Young Artist Biswajeet Nayak Crafts Intricate Maa Kali Miniature with Ice-Cream Sticks for Diwali

Puri: In a unique celebration of Diwali and Kali Puja, Biswajeet Nayak, a B.Tech student in Electrical Electronics Engineering, has brought his artistic talent to life by creating a striking miniature of Maa Kali’s face. Using 375 ice-cream sticks, paint, glue, and colors, he meticulously crafted the artwork, which stands at 18 inches tall and 20 inches wide.

This creation, a result of seven days of dedication, showcases Nayak’s skillful craftsmanship and creativity. Through his work, he extends warm Diwali and Kali Puja wishes to all, hoping the festival brings peace, prosperity, and the victory of good over evil.

With gratitude, Nayak encourages everyone to embrace the joy and vibrant colors of the season, wishing for their warmth to brighten lives year-round.