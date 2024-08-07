 Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior (U19) Ranking Tournament 2024 concluded today at KIIT Premises

Bhubaneswar: The Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior (U19) Ranking Tournament 2024 is organized by Orissa State Badminton Association (OSBA) and supported by Badminton Association of India, Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha and KIIT & KISS Universities. The Championship was concluded today at Biju Patnaik Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT Campus 13. Featuring approximately 1700 participants from 33 states and union territories, this championship determined the Indian team for the BWF World Junior Championships in Nanchang, China from 30th September to 13th October 2024.

Closing Ceremony Guest List:

Chief Guest– Shri. Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt. Of Odisha Shri. Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, IAS, BMC, Commissioner, Govt. Of Odisha & President, OSBA Guest of Honour – Shri. V. MURALI KRISHNA, Para Badminton India Team Coach Guest of Honour – Shri. Goverdhan Reddy, India Team Coach Vice President OSBA – Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Mr. Pradeep Patnaik & Mr. Kartik Das & Mr. Suresh Ch.Panda Secretary OSBA – Mr. Nileen Kumar Joint Secretary OSBA – Mr. Sailendra Choudhary Functional Head (Fop) – Mr. Kamal Das Functional Head (Ceremony) – Mr. Surulal Matari Functional Head (Entries) – Mr. Manoranjan Panda

On behalf of Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS felicitated the Chief Guest Shri. Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt. Of Odisha and Shri. Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, IAS, BMC, Commissioner, Govt. Of Odisha & President, OSBA.

Shri. Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, IAS, BMC, Commissioner, Govt. Of Odisha & President, OSBA felicitated Shri. Goverdhan Reddy, India Team Coach.

Results of Finals:

Ø Mixed Doubles: Bhargav Ram Arigela (AP)/ Vennala K. (TS) beat Arsh Mohammad (UP) [2]/ Manya Ralhan (PNB) by 2:0 sets (21-17, 21-12)

Ø Boys Singles: Rounak Chouhan (CG) beat Sanskar Saraswat (RAJ) by 2:0 sets (21-14 21-12 )

Ø Girls Singles: Surya Charishma Tamiri (AP) beat Adarshini Shri N.B. (TN) 2:1 sets (17-21, 22-20, 21-11)

Ø Girls Doubles: Gayatri Rawat (UTR)/ Mansa Rawat (UTR) beat Srinidhi N. (TN)/ Reshika U. (TN) by 2:0 sets (21-15, 21-16)

Ø Boys Doubles: Vinayakram G.P (TN)/ Swastik Matharasan (TN) beat Arsh Mohammad (UP)/ Sanskar Saraswat (RAJ) by 2:0 sets (21-12, 21-18)

All the players & officials from different states/UTs thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the tournament.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated all the winners and wished all the players good luck for their future competitions.