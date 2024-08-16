Bhubaneswar: Yogesh Bahadur Khurania Assumes Charge As New Odisha DGP & Head of Police Force From His 1990 batchmate Arun Sarangi. Yogesh Bahadur Khurania Appointed As New DGP. After the UPSC recommended names of 3 IPS officers for the post of DGP, Odisha Govt today appointed 1990-batch IPS YB Khurania as DGP & Head of Police Force (HoPF). Since 2018, YB Khurania was on Central Deputation

Prior to his repatriation to Odisha, he was posted as Special DG, BSF. In Odisha, he had served as Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj & Ganjam districts. He also served as southern range & northern range DIG, Addl CP & CP of BBSR-CTC.He also served as Director, BPSPA-cum-IG Training.