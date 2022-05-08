Yoga program of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal husbandry and Dairying

New Delhi :The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying is organizing Yoga Countdown Program on 9th May 2022 as precursor to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022, on June 21st 2022. Towards commemorating the 75 glorious years of India’s Independence, this is one of the efforts by the Department of Fisheries to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The first from a series of inaugural events is to be inaugurated by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying on 9th May at Porbandar, Gujarat. A team of officers from the Department and field offices led by Fisheries Secretary Shri J.N. Swain shall accompany the Minister at the event. Parallel to this, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State (Fisheries) will inaugurate the countdown events at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, respectively.

More than 1000 people including Fish Farmers, Fishers, fisheries allied industries, and civil society organizations and other stakeholders in the Fisheries ecosystem, Government officials and local people including youth and women will physically participate in the countdown YOGA events at all the locations while many other people will join virtually. Ahead of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) scheduled on 21st June 2022, this countdown program aims to create wider outreach and awareness across the country on the importance of Yoga in everyday life and motivate everyone to practice it for holistic development and wellness. UNESCO has also listed Yoga as intangible world heritage.