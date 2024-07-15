Yoga can bring relief for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) patients

Yoga can significantly improve the health of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) patients, shows a new study from AIIMS, New Delhi.

RA is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the joints. It causes joint damage and pain and can affect other organ system as well like lung, heart and brain. Traditionally, yoga has been known for its physical and mental well-being benefits.

A collaborative study by Lab for Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Anatomy Dept, and Dept of Rheumatology AIIMS, ND, supported by DST, explored the effects of yoga at a cellular and molecular level in RA patients and how yoga may benefit RA patients beyond just pain relief.

It has been discovered that yoga lowers inflammation by controlling cellular damage and oxidative stress (OS). It balances pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines, raises endorphin levels, and reduces cortisol and CRP levels and maintains melatonin rhythms. This facilitates the disruption of the inflammatory and hyperactive immune system cycle.

At a molecular level, by boosting the activity of the telomerase enzyme and genes involved in DNA repair and cell cycle regulation, it slows down the aging process of cells. Additionally, yoga improves mitochondrial function, which guards against telomere attrition and DNA damage by enhancing energy metabolism and lowering oxidative stress.

A study by Dr Rima Dada and her team at the Lab for Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Anatomy Dept, AIIMS, supported by DST, documented reduced pain perception, improved joint mobility, decreased disability, and enhanced overall quality of life for patients performing yoga. These benefits were attributed to yoga’s ability to establish immunological tolerance and molecular remission.

The study published in Scientific Reports, 2023 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-42231-w shows that yoga may help manage stress, a known trigger for RA symptoms. By lowering stress hormones like cortisol, yoga may indirectly reduce inflammation, may improve mitochondrial function, which can impact energy production and cellular health and reduce severity of comorbid depression by increased levels of -endorphin, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), melatonin, and sirtuin-1 (SIRT-1).Yoga promotes neuroplasticity and thus aids in better coping strategies and reduces severity of comorbid depression.

This research provides evidence for the potential of yoga as a complementary therapy for RA patients. Yoga may not only manage symptoms like pain and stiffness but could also contribute to disease control and improved quality of life. Unlike drugs, yoga has no side effects and offers a cost-effective, natural alternative for managing severe autoimmune conditions.