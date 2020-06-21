Yoga brings change in life, filling it with positivity, energy and power: #MadhyaPradesh CM

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed yoga with his family at his residence on International Yoga Day today.

It may be noted that in view of Covid-19, the state government had issued instructions in relating to yoga being performed by every person at home instead of organizing mass yoga programmes. The central government theme for this year’s Yoga Day is ‘Yoga at home and Yoga with family.’

CM practices yoga with family

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan performed yoga with family at his residence. Shri Chouhan accompanied by his wife, Smt. Sadhana Singh, son Shri Kartikeya Singh and Shri Kunal Singh also performed yoga.

Importance of yoga in daily routine

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that yoga helps us experience an amazing change in life because yoga fills a person with power, energy and positivity. Therefore, one should perform yoga every day, not for a day. This has special significance.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this year Prime Minister Shri Modi has given the theme of ‘Yoga at home, Yoga with family.’ In compliance with the theme, we performed yoga with family at home today.

World attracted towards yoga

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that yoga is the most effective means of staying free from disease and healthy. This is a mode that has been given not only to us but the whole world, by our great seers, gurus after years of research. Today the whole world is attracted to yoga, to remain healthy. In such a situation, we must practice yoga daily and not just for one day to keep our country healthy.

Importance of Ashtanga Yoga

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that everyone accepts the importance of Ashtanga Yoga. Yama, niyam, asana, pranayama, pratyahara, dhyan, dharna, samadhi. There are different stages of Ashtanga yoga. But we must practice yoga at least till Yama, Niyam, Asana, and Pranayama.

