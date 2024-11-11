Yi Bhubaneswar to Host the 2nd Edition of ‘Yi Run – Bhubaneswar by Nite | Rise Above Addiction & Break the Silence’ to promote drug free Odisha

Bhubaneswar: CII Young Indians Bhubaneswar is hosting the 2nd Edition of the “Yi Run – Bhubaneswar by Nite | Rise Above Addiction & Break the Silence,” supported by the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs and the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Odisha. This community run will take place on Sunday, November 17, at Kalinga Stadium. Yi Bhubaneswar’s flagship “Bhubaneswar by Night” marathon aims to unite the community in raising awareness on mental health and drug abuse, encouraging open conversations and inspiring a healthier, drug-free life for all.

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Shri Suryabanshi Suraj, Hon’ble Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, and senior bureaucrats of the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities along with Actor, social activist and national Rugby player Rahul Bose will be there to flag off the event.

The marathon invites all community members, organizations, forums, the medical fraternity, and fitness enthusiasts, school and colleges, Senior Citizen & Corporates to unite and run for drug-free Odisha. Participants have a chance to win cash prizes totaling Rs. 1,02,000 across three categories: 2.5 km Fun Run (Non-Timed), 5 km Timed Run, 10 km Timed Run.