Yi Bhubaneswar announces the launch of 2nd Edition of ‘Yi Run – Bhubaneswar by Nite | Rise above Addiction & Break the Silence’ and unveiling of its mascot ‘Mighty’

Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards raising awareness about drug abuse and promoting mental well-being, Yi Bhubaneswar today officially announced the launch of 2nd Edition of ‘Yi Run – Bhubaneswar by Nite | Rise above Addiction & Break the Silence’ and unveiled its mascot ‘Mighty’. The unveiling ceremony took place at Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall, Bhubaneswar, in the presence of distinguished guests, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, Principal Secretary of Sports, and sports icon Dilip Tirkey.

The event marks the launch of a series of initiatives aimed at combating the growing issues of drug abuse, particularly among the youth, and advocating for mental health awareness. ‘Mighty,’ the mascot, symbolizes strength, resilience, and the spirit of Bhubaneswar’s collective effort to fight drug addiction.

Scheduled in November 2024, the Yi Run – Bhubaneswar by Nite marathon aims to unite different sections of society—students, professionals, fitness enthusiasts, doctors, and the general public—to participate in a movement that promotes awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse. The event emphasizes the importance of educating and encouraging the community to address these challenges, with a special focus on youth engagement.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Ms. Sonal More, Chairman of Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter, said, “The Yi Run – Bhubaneswar by Nite is not just a marathon; it is a platform for our community to come together and take a stand against drug abuse. Through this event, we aim to inspire the youth of Odisha to rise above addiction and break the silence surrounding mental health issues. ‘Mighty’ is a symbol of that strength and determination.”

With drug abuse becoming a growing concern, particularly among young students who use substances as a coping mechanism for stress, anxiety, and depression, the need for awareness and preventive measures is urgent. The night marathon will serve as an opportunity for participants to learn more about these issues and become advocates for a drug-free Odisha.

Yi Bhubaneswar’s flagship event aims to foster a culture of healthy living and mental well-being by encouraging open dialogue on these pressing issues. The unveiling of the mascot ‘Mighty’ marks the beginning of a journey towards creating a drug-free and mentally healthy society.