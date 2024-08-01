Yezdi Adventure Unveiled: A Game-Changer in Design, Performance, and Features, Priced at ₹2,09,900

Pune, 1 August 2024 – Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is thrilled to launch the new Yezdi Adventure, re-engineered and redesigned for even bolder exploits. Prices for the new Yezdi Adventure start at Rs.2,09,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Yezdi Adventure represents a perfect storm of three critical factors: exceptional design, a full load of features, and unbeatable performance. This trifecta makes it the only choice for riders seeking an adventure bike that can do it all in an accessible package.

Speaking about the motorcycle, Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The Yezdi Adventure has always embodied perfect balance, born to conquer any terrain. Now, we’re redefining that balance. We’ve put in our new Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine, retained the six-speed gearbox, while adding crucial features like switchable ABS modes. But here’s where we truly disrupt: we’ve created the perfect trinity of bold design, advanced features, and an unbeatable performance. We have now added another layer of disruption with the price. So now, this isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a category revolution. I’m certain the new Yezdi Adventure will dominate as the ultimate choice for serious adventure riders. It’s not just a motorcycle; it’s the new benchmark in its class.”

New Engine

The Yezdi Adventure is powered by the new generation Alpha2 334cc liquid-cooled engine to deliver smoother performance, elevating the overall riding experience. This powerful engine delivers an impressive 29.6PS and 29.9Nm, ensuring that riders can tackle any terrain with confidence and ease. It also features a new centrally-mounted exhaust routing with improved performance and enhanced thermal management.

Best in Class Handling and Manoeuvrability

The new Yezdi Adventure has a new integrated main cage with new decal panels. New jerry can mounts integrate into the main cage, allowing for better balance and manoeuvrability, especially in challenging off-road conditions.



Superior Off-Road Capability

The new Yezdi Adventure also boasts class-leading 220mm ground clearance and long-travel suspension, providing superior off-road capability and touring comfort. These features ensure that the bike can handle rough terrains and obstacles with ease, making it ideal for adventure enthusiasts.

Increased Protection and Durability

Additionally, the new Yezdi Adventure now comes equipped with a robust new sump guard, offering increased protection for the engine and other critical components during rugged adventures. This feature enhances the bike’s durability and reliability, making it the perfect companion for long journeys.

New Colourways

The new Yezdi Adventure stands out with its range of fresh, bold colours, available in both matte and dual-tone shades. The new colourways available are Tornado Black, Magnite Maroon, Wolf Grey, and Glacier White allowing riders to choose a style that matches their adventurous spirit. New decal panels in the main cage and new decal patterns complete the sharp new design. These striking new colours enhance the bike’s visual appeal and reinforce its rugged, adventurous character.

Enhanced tech features

The new Yezdi Adventure is designed as the ultimate touring and off-road bike, packed with all-you-need features to make every ride exceptional. Riders will enjoy the multiple ride modes tailored for various terrains, ensuring optimal performance whether on or off the road. The bike’s onboard USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation offer seamless integration with smartphones, allowing riders to stay connected and navigate effortlessly during their journeys.

Best-in-class performance is a hallmark of the new Yezdi Adventure, with its robust engine and advanced features making it a top choice for adventurers. The bike’s suspension system, braking capabilities, and ergonomic design ensure a comfortable and controlled ride, even on the toughest trails.

The new Yezdi Adventure continues to embody Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ commitment to combining heritage with innovation, offering a motorcycle that is both classic and contemporary. With these enhancements, the Yezdi Adventure is set to redefine the adventure riding experience. Rooted in a storied legacy, the new Yezdi Adventure upholds the heritage of the iconic Yezdi brand. This motorcycle not only carries forward the Yezdi legacy but also integrates modern advancements to deliver an unparalleled riding experience

Variants Available